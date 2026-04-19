Jalen Suggs headshot

Jalen Suggs News: Pivotal in Game 1 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 9:25pm

Suggs logged 16 points (6-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals across 36 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 112-101 win over Detroit in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Suggs played a pivotal role for the Magic, despite eventually fouling out. The biggest impact was, as per usual, on the defensive end, where he tallied four combined steals and blocks, not to mention a number of deflections. The upset win now sees Orlando take a 1-0 series lead over its more fancied opponents, with Game 2 scheduled for Wednesday in Detroit.

Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Suggs See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Suggs See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, April 10
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, April 10
Author Image
Alex Barutha
9 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and Underdog for Wednesday, April 8
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and Underdog for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
24 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
24 days ago