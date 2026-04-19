Jalen Suggs News: Pivotal in Game 1 win

Suggs logged 16 points (6-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals across 36 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 112-101 win over Detroit in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Suggs played a pivotal role for the Magic, despite eventually fouling out. The biggest impact was, as per usual, on the defensive end, where he tallied four combined steals and blocks, not to mention a number of deflections. The upset win now sees Orlando take a 1-0 series lead over its more fancied opponents, with Game 2 scheduled for Wednesday in Detroit.