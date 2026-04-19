Jalen Suggs News: Pivotal in Game 1 win
Suggs logged 16 points (6-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals across 36 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 112-101 win over Detroit in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Suggs played a pivotal role for the Magic, despite eventually fouling out. The biggest impact was, as per usual, on the defensive end, where he tallied four combined steals and blocks, not to mention a number of deflections. The upset win now sees Orlando take a 1-0 series lead over its more fancied opponents, with Game 2 scheduled for Wednesday in Detroit.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Suggs See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, April 109 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and Underdog for Wednesday, April 811 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 514 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 2624 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 2624 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Suggs See More