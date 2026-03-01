Jalen Suggs headshot

Jalen Suggs News: Returns to normal workload

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Suggs closed with 14 points (4-17 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one block over 26 minutes during Sunday's 106-92 loss to the Pistons.

After logging just 13 minutes off the bench in Thursday's loss to Houston, Suggs returned to his typical spot in the starting lineup and doubled up on his playing time. The 2021 first-rounder has been in and out of the Orlando lineup all year long, but it seems like he's ready to handle his usual workload going forward. Over his last eight appearances, Suggs has averaged 12.0 points, 6.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.6 blocks in 26.2 minutes per game.

