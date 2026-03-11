Jalen Suggs News: Rips away three steals in win

Suggs finished Wednesday's 128-122 victory over the Cavaliers with 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, four assists and three steals in 32 minutes.

This was Suggs' fifth straight game with at least two steals, and he's been flirting with third-round value during that stretch with averages of 14.6 points, 5.2 assists, 2.2 triples and 2.2 steals per game. Suggs should have a good chance to keep the streak going Thursday against the Wizards, who commit the third-most turnovers per game this season.