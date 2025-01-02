Jalen Suggs News: Scores 24 points in loss Wednesday

Suggs provided 24 points (9-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 105-96 loss to Detroit.

Suggs has been forced to play a more prominent role on offense due to the absence of players such as Paolo Banchero (oblique), Franz Wagner (oblique) and Moritz Wagner (knee), but he's embraced the challenge. This was the third time he surpassed the 20-point mark over his last four appearances, and Suggs is averaging 18.8 points per game since the beginning of December. He's also having a career-best year as a scorer with 16.8 points per game in 2024-25, up from the 12.6 points per contest he averaged in 2023-24.