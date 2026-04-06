Jalen Suggs headshot

Jalen Suggs News: Season-high 12 assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Suggs racked up 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, 12 assists, one block and three steals over 34 minutes during Monday's 123-107 victory over the Pistons.

Suggs recorded his third double-double of the season, including a season-high 12 assists. When healthy, Suggs has been a revelation this season, putting up top 50 value through 54 appearances, averaging 13.7 points, 5.6 assists, 1.9 steals ad 2.0 three-pointers. At this point in his career, ongoing injury concerns are the only thing holding him back from being a regular top 60 target.

Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic
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