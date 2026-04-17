Jalen Suggs News: Serviceable effort in win
Suggs recorded 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds, six assists and one block in 22 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 121-90 Play-In Game victory over the Hornets.
Suggs was only required for 22 minutes, as Orlando easily accounted for Charlotte, advancing to the first round of the playoffs to face the Pistons. Although Suggs' production was somewhat muted, his impact on the defensive end of the floor was undeniable. He continues to provide Orlando with energy on both ends and will need to be at his best if the team hopes to cause an upset.
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