Jalen Suggs News: Starting Sunday

Suggs will start against the Pistons on Sunday.

Suggs returned from a three-game absence due to a back issue in Thursday's loss to Houston, posting three points (1-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two steals, one rebound and one block over 13 minutes off the bench. However, he'll return to the first unit Sunday due to Anthony Black (quadriceps) being sidelined. Still, it wouldn't be surprising to see Suggs remain on a minutes restriction.