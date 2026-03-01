Jalen Suggs News: Starting Sunday
Suggs will start against the Pistons on Sunday.
Suggs returned from a three-game absence due to a back issue in Thursday's loss to Houston, posting three points (1-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two steals, one rebound and one block over 13 minutes off the bench. However, he'll return to the first unit Sunday due to Anthony Black (quadriceps) being sidelined. Still, it wouldn't be surprising to see Suggs remain on a minutes restriction.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Suggs See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 263 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 263 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 524 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 2436 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 2436 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Suggs See More