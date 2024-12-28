Jalen Suggs News: Strong from deep as leading scorer

Suggs recorded 27 points (10-20 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Friday's 108-85 loss to New York.

Suggs led the way for Orlando on the offensive end Friday, pacing the Magic in scoring and threes made despite only playing 26 minutes in a blowout loss. Suggs has connected on four or more threes in eight outings, tallying 25 or more points in seven contest.