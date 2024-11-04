Jalen Suggs News: Struggles in loss to Dallas

Suggs closed Sunday's 108-85 loss to the Mavericks with 10 points (4-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 29 minutes.

Suggs was one of the players who needed to step up for the Magic in the absence of Paolo Banchero (oblique). However, he was unable to make an impact and was limited to just 10 points while finishing with more field goal attempts than points scored. Suggs was coming off four straight games with 17 or more points, and the Magic need him to deliver the goods on offense while Banchero is out, so he'll aim to bounce back against the Thunder on Monday.