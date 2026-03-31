Jalen Suggs headshot

Jalen Suggs News: Stuffs stat sheet in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2026 at 7:38pm

Suggs supplied 20 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals across 38 minutes in Tuesday's 115-111 win over the Suns.

Suggs turned in a well-rounded performance Tuesday and was Orlando's second-leading scorer, reaching the 20-point mark for the first time since March 12. He also finished third on the team in rebounds and second in assists. Additionally, the 24-year-old point guard made an impact on the defensive end, finishing one swipe shy of tying his season high. Suggs has been inconsistent on the offensive end of late, scoring in double figures in four of his last seven games while reaching the 15-point threshold just once.

Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Suggs See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Suggs See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 24
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago