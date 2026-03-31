Jalen Suggs News: Stuffs stat sheet in win

Suggs supplied 20 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals across 38 minutes in Tuesday's 115-111 win over the Suns.

Suggs turned in a well-rounded performance Tuesday and was Orlando's second-leading scorer, reaching the 20-point mark for the first time since March 12. He also finished third on the team in rebounds and second in assists. Additionally, the 24-year-old point guard made an impact on the defensive end, finishing one swipe shy of tying his season high. Suggs has been inconsistent on the offensive end of late, scoring in double figures in four of his last seven games while reaching the 15-point threshold just once.