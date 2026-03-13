Jalen Suggs News: Stuffs stat sheet Thursday
Suggs provided 28 points (10-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Thursday's 136-131 overtime victory over Washington.
Suggs ended just two assists away from recording a double-double in this win, and he also delivered at least two tallies in five of the major categories to deliver a loaded line. The floor general has scored in double digits in his seven outings since returning to the starting lineup March 1, averaging 16.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.9 steals per game in that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Suggs See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 85 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days11 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2615 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2615 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 536 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Suggs See More