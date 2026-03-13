Jalen Suggs headshot

Jalen Suggs News: Stuffs stat sheet Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Suggs provided 28 points (10-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Thursday's 136-131 overtime victory over Washington.

Suggs ended just two assists away from recording a double-double in this win, and he also delivered at least two tallies in five of the major categories to deliver a loaded line. The floor general has scored in double digits in his seven outings since returning to the starting lineup March 1, averaging 16.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.9 steals per game in that span.

Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
