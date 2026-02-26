Jalen Suggs News: To be deployed off bench
Suggs will come off the bench Thursday against the Rockets.
The Magic evidently like the way the starting five has been playing together, so they'll elect to utilize Suggs off the bench in his return from a three-game absence. This will mark the first time this season that the 24-year-old has served in a bench role.
