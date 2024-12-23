Jalen Suggs News: Will play Monday

Suggs (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the Celtics, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.

Suggs suffered a right ankle sprain during the Magic's 105-99 loss to the Thunder this past Thursday and didn't play Saturday against the Heat, so he may face some restrictions. Before the injury, Suggs was on a roll, averaging 19.4 points, 4.6 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 32.9 minutes per game.