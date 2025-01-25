Jalen Suggs News: Will play Saturday

Suggs (back) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Pistons.

Suggs has missed the last 10 games for the Magic and will make his return to the floor Saturday at home against Detroit. The 23-year-old defensive-minded guard is vital to Orlando's success and will be a welcome addition back into the rotation. He's averaging a career-high 16.4 points per game this season to go along with 4.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest.