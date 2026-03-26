Jalen Suggs News: Will play Thursday

Suggs (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Kings, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

After missing two contests with an illness, Suggs is ready to return Thursday. Fewer minutes will be needed from Jamal Cain and Jevon Carter versus Sacramento. Over his last eight appearances, Suggs has averaged 14.9 points, 4.8 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 30.1 minutes per game.