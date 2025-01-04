Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Thomas

Jalen Thomas Injury: Out with knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Thomas didn't play during Friday's 98-95 G League loss to the Texas Legends due to a right knee injury.

Thomas has played limited minutes for Windy City, and now he's dealing with a knee injury, which further hurts his chances of getting on the floor. In 12 games played for the Bulls this season, Thomas averages 5.0 points and 3.8 rebounds in 12.7 minutes per game.

Jalen Thomas
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
