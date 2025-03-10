Jalen Thomas News: Season-high 16 points in start

Thomas posted 16 points (8-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Sunday's 126-113 G League loss to the San Diego Clippers.

After beginning the G League regular season in a reserve role with the Windy City Bulls, Thomas has started three of his four games since landing with the Stockton Kings and recorded his highest scoring output of the campaign Sunday. The 24-year-old is averaging 9.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 blocks in 30.2 minutes while shooting 60.9 percent from the field as a member of the first unit in 2024-25.