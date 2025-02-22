Jalen Thomas News: Traded to Stockton
The Stockton Kings have acquired Thomas in a trade with the Windy City Bulls in exchange for a 2026 G League Draft second-round draft pick, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Thomas finds a new home in the G League, landing in Stockton after playing in 14 games for Windy City during the 2024-25 campaign. The Butler product averaged 3.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game for his previous club, shooting 51.1 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from deep.
Jalen Thomas
Free Agent
