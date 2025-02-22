Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Thomas headshot

Jalen Thomas News: Traded to Stockton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

The Stockton Kings have acquired Thomas in a trade with the Windy City Bulls in exchange for a 2026 G League Draft second-round draft pick, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Thomas finds a new home in the G League, landing in Stockton after playing in 14 games for Windy City during the 2024-25 campaign. The Butler product averaged 3.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game for his previous club, shooting 51.1 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from deep.

Jalen Thomas
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
