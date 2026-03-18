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Jalen Williams Injury: Another absence coming

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2026 at 10:34am

Williams (hamstring) is out for Wednesday's game against the Nets.

Williams will be sidelined for a 15th straight game and remains without a timetable to return. His next chance to play comes Saturday against Washington, and he can be considered doubtful for future contests until the Thunder provide an update on his status.

Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
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