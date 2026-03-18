Jalen Williams Injury: Another absence coming
Williams (hamstring) is out for Wednesday's game against the Nets.
Williams will be sidelined for a 15th straight game and remains without a timetable to return. His next chance to play comes Saturday against Washington, and he can be considered doubtful for future contests until the Thunder provide an update on his status.
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