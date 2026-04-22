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Jalen Williams Injury: Exits early Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2026 at 9:36pm

Williams exited Wednesday's 120-107 Game 2 win over the Suns in the third quarter and did not return due to an apparent left hamstring injury, finishing with 19 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four assists, one rebound and one steal in 23 minutes.

Williams grabbed at his left hamstring after missing a layup and checked out of this one with 5:53 remaining in the third quarter. Head coach Mark Daigneault said postgame that the team thinks the star forward aggravated his left hamstring, and he will be evaluated over the next couple of days, per Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com. Williams' next opportunity to play will come in Saturday's Game 3 in Phoenix. If he's forced to miss time, Ajay Mitchell and Cason Wallace would likely see increased playing time.

Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
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