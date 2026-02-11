Jalen Williams Injury: Exits early with hamstring injury

Williams (hamstring) didn't return to Wednesday's 136-109 win over the Suns after exiting with four minutes remaining in the third quarter. He generated 28 points (11-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists and four rebounds prior to departing.

The Thunder didn't shed much light on Williams' injury following the game, but considering that he missed 10 straight games from Jan. 19 to Feb. 7 after straining the same hamstring, expect the Thunder to take a cautious approach with their star forward. The All-Star break is nearing, so Williams would appear likely to sit out Thursday versus the Bucks as the Thunder look to give him additional time to recover.