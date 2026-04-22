Jalen Williams headshot

Jalen Williams Injury: Exits to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2026 at 8:33pm

Williams exited to the locker room in the third quarter of Wednesday's Game 2 against the Suns due to an apparent left hamstring injury, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Williams missed a layup and was seen grabbing at his left hamstring before eventually checking out. He was briefly evaluated on the bench before making his way to the locker room. The star forward can be considered questionable to return until more information comes to light.

Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
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