Jalen Williams Injury: Heads to locker room

Williams left Wednesday's game against the Warriors in the final minutes of the second quarter due to an apparent eye injury, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Williams wasn't on the court by the time the third quarter started, and it's uncertain if he'll return to the contest. Cason Wallace was in his place, and he could see an uptick in his usage rate in case Williams doesn't return. Losing Williams, the second-best scorer in the Thunder roster, would be a massive blow for OKC.