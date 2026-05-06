Jalen Williams Injury: Listed out for Game 2
Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Lakers on Thursday.
Williams is considered week-to-week with a left hamstring strain. The star forward can be tentatively considered doubtful for Game 3 on Saturday, when the series moves to Los Angeles.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Williams See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 5Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 5Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 279 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 279 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 2511 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Williams See More