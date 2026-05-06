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Jalen Williams Injury: Listed out for Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 4:02pm

Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Lakers on Thursday.

Williams is considered week-to-week with a left hamstring strain. The star forward can be tentatively considered doubtful for Game 3 on Saturday, when the series moves to Los Angeles.

Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
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