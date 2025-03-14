Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Williams Injury: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2025 at 6:23am

Williams (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

The Thunder's initial injury report for Saturday's game omitted Williams from the injury report, but as anticipated, the third-year forward will miss a second straight contest on account of a right hip strain. Aaron Wiggins started in place of Williams during Wednesday's win over the Celtics and could do so again Saturday.

Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
