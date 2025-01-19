Jalen Williams Injury: Not playing Sunday

Williams (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Nets, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

The Thunder are playing in the second leg of a back-to-back set and then are off until Wednesday, so Williams will receive some much-needed rest due to his ongoing right hip injury. This means Aaron Wiggins could move into the starting lineup in his place, although losing Williams would be huge for the Thunder from a statistical perspective. He's averaging 20.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game this season.