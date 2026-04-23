Jalen Williams Injury: Out at least one week
Williams is considered week-to-week with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain, per Shams Charania of ESPN.
The star forward exited Wednesday's Game 2 win over the Suns in the third quarter due to an apparent left hamstring injury, and an MRI has diagnosed him with a strain. The timeline for a return likely rules Williams out for Oklahoma City's next three postseason games in this first-round series, though the Thunder could buy him more time to recover if they're able to sweep the Suns. Meanwhile, Isaiah Joe, Cason Wallace and Ajay Mitchell will all be asked to step up in Williams' stead.
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