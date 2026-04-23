Jalen Williams headshot

Jalen Williams Injury: Out at least one week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Williams is considered week-to-week with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain, per Shams Charania of ESPN.

The star forward exited Wednesday's Game 2 win over the Suns in the third quarter due to an apparent left hamstring injury, and an MRI has diagnosed him with a strain. The timeline for a return likely rules Williams out for Oklahoma City's next three postseason games in this first-round series, though the Thunder could buy him more time to recover if they're able to sweep the Suns. Meanwhile, Isaiah Joe, Cason Wallace and Ajay Mitchell will all be asked to step up in Williams' stead.

Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Williams See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Playoff Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Playoff Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need
NBA
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
13 days ago