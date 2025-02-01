Jalen Williams Injury: Out Saturday with sprained wrist

Williams has been ruled out for Saturday's game versus the Kings due to a right wrist sprain.

Williams will miss just his second game of the season due to the wrist injury, which may have cropped up during the Thunder's 116-109 loss to the Warriors on Wednesday. The Thunder haven't indicated that Williams' injury is a long-term concern, so he should be considered day-to-day heading into Monday's game against the Bucks. While Williams is sidelined Saturday, Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe and Kenrich Williams are all candidates to receive increased playing time.