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Jalen Williams Injury: Practices Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 17, 2026 at 11:06am

Williams (hamstring) was seen putting up shots during Sunday's practice, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Williams hasn't played since April 22 due to a left hamstring strain, though he recently said he's "healthy" ahead of Monday's Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Spurs, per Almanza. His participation in practice is a positive sign for his chances of suiting up Monday, and the Thunder are expected to offer an update on his status by Sunday night.

Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
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