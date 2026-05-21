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Jalen Williams Injury: Questionable for Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 21, 2026 at 1:59pm

Williams (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals versus San Antonio, per Clemente Almanza of USA Today.

Williams is battling another left hamstring injury in the aftermath of Wednesday's Game 2 win, and his status could be determined by his ability to make it through Friday's pregame warmups with no setbacks. If the star forward is out or limited in any capacity, Isaiah Joe, Jared McCain and especially Ajay Mitchell would all be options for expanded roles.

Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
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