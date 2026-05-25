Jalen Williams Injury: Questionable for Game 5
Williams (hamstring) is questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against the Spurs, Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman reports.
Williams is in danger of missing a third consecutive contest due to left hamstring strain management. With the Thunder already set to be without Ajay Mitchell (calf) on Tuesday, Jared McCain and Isaiah Joe could be forced into expanded roles in the backcourt.
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