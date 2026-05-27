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Jalen Williams Injury: Questionable for Game 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2026 at 3:26pm

Williams (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday's Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals against the Spurs.

After getting injured in Game 2, Williams is in jeopardy of missing a fourth consecutive contest due to left hamstring strain management. With Ajay Mitchell (calf) already ruled out for Game 6, Jared McCain, Alex Caruso and Cason Wallace could all be needed to handle significant playing time Thursday.

Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
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