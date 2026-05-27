Jalen Williams Injury: Questionable for Game 6
Williams (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday's Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals against the Spurs.
After getting injured in Game 2, Williams is in jeopardy of missing a fourth consecutive contest due to left hamstring strain management. With Ajay Mitchell (calf) already ruled out for Game 6, Jared McCain, Alex Caruso and Cason Wallace could all be needed to handle significant playing time Thursday.
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