Jalen Williams Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Williams is questionable for Sunday's game against the Nets with a right hip strain.

Williams was a late addition to the injury report which is a big concern for fantasy managers. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (wrist) is also questionable, so the Thunder could be vert shorthanded. If Williams is unable to suit up, guys like Kenrich Williams, Jaylin Williams and Aaron Wiggins would likely need to soak up a ton of minutes.

