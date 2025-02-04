Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Williams headshot

Jalen Williams Injury: Questionable to face Phoenix

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 4, 2025 at 3:06pm

Williams (wrist) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup versus the Suns, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Williams is in jeopardy of missing his third consecutive contest Wednesday due to a right wrist sprain. If the star forward remains on the shelf, Aaron Wiggins and Ousmane Dieng could see an uptick in playing time. Over his last five outings, Williams has averaged 25.4 points, 5.0 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals across 36.8 minutes per contest.

Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
