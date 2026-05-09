Jalen Williams Injury: Remaining out for Game 3
The Thunder list Williams (hamstring) out Saturday against the Lakers in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals series.
Williams will miss his fifth straight playoff game due to a left hamstring strain after sustaining the injury in Game 2 of the Thunder's first-round series versus the Suns. The 24-year-old had been limited to just 33 appearances during the regular season, missing time due to a pair of wrist surgeries along with a pair of right hamstring strains. If Oklahoma City is able to win Saturday and push its series lead to 3-0, the Thunder could continue to hold Williams out for Game 4 with the aim of ensuring he's closer to full health for the start of the Western Conference Finals.
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