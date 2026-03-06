Jalen Williams Injury: Remains out for Saturday
Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Warriors.
Williams is still recovering from a right hamstring strain and is without a clear timetable for a return, though the expectation is he'll be re-evaluated soon. The star forward should be considered doubtful for future contests until Oklahoma City provides an update on his progress.
