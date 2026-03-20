Jalen Williams headshot

Jalen Williams Injury: Remains out for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Wizards.

Williams hasn't played since Feb. 11 due to a right hamstring strain and remains without a clear timetable for a return. The star forward should be considered doubtful for future contests until the Thunder offer an update on his progress. His next opportunity to play will come in Philadelphia on Monday.

Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
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