Jalen Williams headshot

Jalen Williams Injury: Remains out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.

Williams will miss a 13th consecutive contest due to a right hamstring strain and remains without a timetable for a return. He should be considered doubtful for future contests until Oklahoma City offers an update on his progress. The 24-year-old forward's next opportunity to suit up will come Tuesday in Orlando.

Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
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