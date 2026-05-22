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Jalen Williams Injury: Ruled out for Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 22, 2026 at 5:24pm

Williams (hamstring) won't play in Friday's Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals versus San Antonio.

Williams was listed as questionable heading into this contest, although he wasn't expected to play. His next opportunity to get back on the floor will be when these clubs meet for Game 4 on Sunday. With Williams sidelined Friday, Ajay Mitchell or Cason Wallace might earn the start, with Jared McCain and Isaiah Joe in line to see more work from the bench.

Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
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