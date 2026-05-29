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Jalen Williams Injury: Ruled out for Game 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 29, 2026 at 3:24pm

Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals against the Spurs.

Williams aggravated his left hamstring injury in Game 2 and missed the next three contests before returning for Thursday's Game 6 loss. The star forward played just 10 minutes and took only one shot, chipping in one point and one assist. He's now being ruled out for Game 7 due to injury management, so his next chance to play will come in the NBA Finals if the Thunder win Saturday. With Williams sidelined, Jared McCain, Kenrich Williams and Cason Wallace will likely see increased run in Game 7.

Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
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