Jalen Williams headshot

Jalen Williams Injury: Ruled out for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 3, 2025 at 11:47am

Williams (wrist) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bucks.

Williams, who missed Saturday's game versus the Kings, was unable to shake off his questionable tag and will miss his second straight game. He remains day-to-day, however. Alex Caruso (ankle) and Cason Wallace (shoulder) are also sidelined for the Thunder, so guys like Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe and Kenrich Williams could see an uptick in minutes Monday.

Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
