Jalen Williams Injury: Ruled out Sunday
Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Spurs.
The star forward will miss a second consecutive contest due to left hamstring soreness, and his next opportunity to play will come in Game 5 on Tuesday. Cason Wallace will likely get the starting nod in Williams' and Ajay Mitchell's (calf) stead, though Jared McCain and Isaiah Joe are also candidates to see increased playing time.
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