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Jalen Williams Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 24, 2026 at 4:22pm

Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Spurs.

The star forward will miss a second consecutive contest due to left hamstring soreness, and his next opportunity to play will come in Game 5 on Tuesday. Cason Wallace will likely get the starting nod in Williams' and Ajay Mitchell's (calf) stead, though Jared McCain and Isaiah Joe are also candidates to see increased playing time.

Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
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