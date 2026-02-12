Jalen Williams Injury: Ruled out with hamstring strain

Williams is out for Thursday's game against the Bucks with a strained right hamstring.

Williams re-aggravated the injury during Wednesday's 136-109 win over the Suns. The Thunder haven't offered up a timeline for a return, suggesting the star forward will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break. Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe and Alex Caruso are each worth a look for fantasy managers needing a streamer in a pinch.