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Jalen Williams Injury: Sidelined for Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Williams (hamstring) is out for Monday's Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Lakers.

Williams will miss a sixth straight game due to a left hamstring strain he sustained in Game 2 of the team's first-round series against the Suns. The Thunder could close out the second-round series with a victory, giving Williams extra rest time ahead of the Western Conference Finals. In the interim, Ajay Mitchell and Cason Wallace are candidates for expanded roles.

Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
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