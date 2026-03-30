Jalen Williams Injury: Sitting out Monday
Williams (hamstring) is out for Monday's game versus Detroit.
After playing 29 minutes during Sunday's victory over the Knicks, the star swingman is sitting out the second end of this back-to-back set following a recent 16-game absence with a hamstring strain. Cason Wallace, Ajay Mitchell and Isaiah Joe are all options for an amplified role Monday.
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