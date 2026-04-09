Jalen Williams Injury: Sitting vs. Denver
Williams is out for Friday's game against the Nuggets due to right hamstring injury management, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
This appears to be a scheduled rest night for Williams, as the Thunder already have the No. 1 seed locked up. He'll have a chance to return for the regular-season finale Sunday against the Suns.
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