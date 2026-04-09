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Jalen Williams Injury: Sitting vs. Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Williams is out for Friday's game against the Nuggets due to right hamstring injury management, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

This appears to be a scheduled rest night for Williams, as the Thunder already have the No. 1 seed locked up. He'll have a chance to return for the regular-season finale Sunday against the Suns.

Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
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