Jalen Williams Injury: Still out with hamstring strain
Williams (hamstring) is out for Thursday's game against the Celtics.
Williams remains without a clear timeline for a return due to a strained right hamstring. The star forward's absence allows Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe and Ajay Mitchell to each have a big boost in streaming appeal in fantasy leagues.
