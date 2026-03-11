Jalen Williams headshot

Jalen Williams Injury: Still out with hamstring strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Williams (hamstring) is out for Thursday's game against the Celtics.

Williams remains without a clear timeline for a return due to a strained right hamstring. The star forward's absence allows Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe and Ajay Mitchell to each have a big boost in streaming appeal in fantasy leagues.

Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
