Jalen Williams Injury: Still out with hamstring strain
Williams (hamstring) is out for Tuesday's game against the Magic.
Williams has no timetable for a return from a right hamstring strain, which is costing him a 14th straight game. His next chance to play comes Wednesday, when the Thunder take on the Nets in Brooklyn, but he can be considered doubtful for future contests until the team provides an update.
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