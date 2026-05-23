Jalen Williams Injury: Tagged as questionable for Game 4
Williams (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals versus San Antonio, Rylan Stiles of SI.com reports.
Williams has been bothered by a left-hamstring issue. After missing time throughout the playoffs, he returned for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, logging 37 minutes. However, the 25-year-old re-aggravated the injury in Game 2 and wasn't available for Game 3 on Friday. If Williams doesn't suit up for Sunday's clash with the Spurs, Cason Wallace, Jaylin Williams and Jared McCain should continue to see more action, considering Ajay Mitchell (calf), who started in Game 3, has already been ruled out.
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