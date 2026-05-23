Jalen Williams headshot

Jalen Williams Injury: Tagged as questionable for Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2026 at 3:37pm

Williams (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals versus San Antonio, Rylan Stiles of SI.com reports.

Williams has been bothered by a left-hamstring issue. After missing time throughout the playoffs, he returned for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, logging 37 minutes. However, the 25-year-old re-aggravated the injury in Game 2 and wasn't available for Game 3 on Friday. If Williams doesn't suit up for Sunday's clash with the Spurs, Cason Wallace, Jaylin Williams and Jared McCain should continue to see more action, considering Ajay Mitchell (calf), who started in Game 3, has already been ruled out.

Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Williams See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 22
Author Image
Dan Bruno
Yesterday
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, May 22
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, May 22
Rotowire Staff
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 22
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 20
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, May 18
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, May 18
Rotowire Staff
5 days ago