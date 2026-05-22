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Jalen Williams Injury: Unlikely for Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Williams (hamstring) is unlikely to play in Friday's Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals versus San Antonio, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Although Williams is listed as questionable, he's trending in the wrong direction. He continues to be bothered by a hamstring issue after tweaking it in Game 2. If he's unable to play, the Thunder will likely lean more on Isaiah Joe, Jared McCain and Ajay Mitchell.

Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
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