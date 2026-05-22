Jalen Williams Injury: Unlikely for Game 3
Williams (hamstring) is unlikely to play in Friday's Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals versus San Antonio, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.
Although Williams is listed as questionable, he's trending in the wrong direction. He continues to be bothered by a hamstring issue after tweaking it in Game 2. If he's unable to play, the Thunder will likely lean more on Isaiah Joe, Jared McCain and Ajay Mitchell.
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